A Major Criminal Minds Character Might Return For Evolution Season 2 After All
While "Criminal Minds: Evolution" has succeeded at revamping and continuing the beloved CBS procedural, a large portion of the discussion surrounding the series revolves around what it's missing from the original "Criminal Minds." More specifically, viewers have been waiting from the very beginning to witness the return of Matthew Gray Gubler's fan-favorite character Dr. Spencer Reid. Unfortunately, the character doesn't show up in Season 1, and fans have yet to hear any official indication that he'll return in the show's future. While some were beginning to lose hope, a certain new piece of information gives fans a better chance than ever of seeing Reid in "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 2.
In a recent interview with Virgin Media Television, Gubler was asked about the possibility of returning as Reid, and his answer was fairly clear-cut. "Of course," he said. "I would be honored. I would absolutely love that. They did a newer spin-off of the show but it was filming during a time when I was shooting something else, so it didn't work out, but I can't wait. Hopefully, it will soon work out."
Criminal Minds: Evolution has plans for Reid
Matthew Gray Gubler's clear willingness to return as Spencer Reid is the strongest indication yet that "Criminal Minds: Evolution" will feature the return of the character sooner rather than later. It also reinforces the idea that the actor's lack of appearance in the revival's first season was strictly the result of scheduling conflicts. With ostensibly no such conflicts on the horizon this time around, all the pieces should be in place for a comeback.
All things considered, it actually seems like such a reunion with Gubler is already in the works for "Criminal Minds: Evolution." A recent Instagram reunion between Joe Mantegna and Gubler had fans wondering if it could be possibly related to the latter rejoining the cast. Meanwhile, series showrunner Erica Messer has already teased a potential storyline involving Reid for Season 2.
In an interview with TV Insider during the release of Season 1, Messer said that the classified assignments of Reid and Daniel Henney's Matt Simmons, which is the in-universe explanation for why they're not with the rest of the team, are going to factor into the show's storyline in Season 2. "We won't hear a ton more about what they're up to this year, but it'll come into play next year what they've been doing," she said at the time.