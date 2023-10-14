A Major Criminal Minds Character Might Return For Evolution Season 2 After All

Matthew Gray Gubler's clear willingness to return as Spencer Reid is the strongest indication yet that "Criminal Minds: Evolution" will feature the return of the character sooner rather than later. It also reinforces the idea that the actor's lack of appearance in the revival's first season was strictly the result of scheduling conflicts. With ostensibly no such conflicts on the horizon this time around, all the pieces should be in place for a comeback.

All things considered, it actually seems like such a reunion with Gubler is already in the works for "Criminal Minds: Evolution." A recent Instagram reunion between Joe Mantegna and Gubler had fans wondering if it could be possibly related to the latter rejoining the cast. Meanwhile, series showrunner Erica Messer has already teased a potential storyline involving Reid for Season 2.

In an interview with TV Insider during the release of Season 1, Messer said that the classified assignments of Reid and Daniel Henney's Matt Simmons, which is the in-universe explanation for why they're not with the rest of the team, are going to factor into the show's storyline in Season 2. "We won't hear a ton more about what they're up to this year, but it'll come into play next year what they've been doing," she said at the time.