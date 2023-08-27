Joe Mantegna's Criminal Minds Instagram Reunion Has Fans In A Tizzy

It's no secret that "Criminal Minds: Evolution" fans have been feeling the absence of Matthew Gray Gubler's Dr. Spencer Reid. While the sequel show has more than proven itself as an effective continuation of the original, beloved procedural, Reid's missing-in-action status has led to many fans feeling there's a bit of a hole in the "Criminal Minds" family at the moment. That's why David Rossi actor Joe Mantegna's new Instagram post has viewers of the show buzzing.

In August 2023, Mantegna posted a photo of him and Gubler together at a restaurant, along with the caption: "What could possibly be better than having dinner with the one and only @gublergram?" For many fans, seeing this mini-reunion between two "Criminal Minds" stalwarts was cause for excitement. "I was hoping to see my 2 favorite CM Special Agents!! Love you both," @sudukususie commented on the post.

Even a couple of fellow "Criminal Minds" cast members sent warm messages of their own in response to the post. "Look at the joy in both of your faces! The boys are back," Kirsten Vangsness commented, while Aisha Tyler simply wrote "Our boys!!!"