Everything To Know About Wellingtons LA From Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" has a history of spotlighting food products that end up growing on a national level. For example, after "Shark Tank," restaurant chain Fat Shack expanded its total number of restaurants from 11 to 28 after securing an investment from Mark Cuban.

Business owners Arya Alexander and Anastasia Geroulis will surely hope to achieve something similar when they pitch their business Wellingtons LA on "Shark Tank" Season 15, Episode 3. The core idea behind Wellingtons LA is as simple as its name suggests — Alexander and Geroulis sell various food products inspired by the traditional beef Wellington. Their line includes a few standard takes on the dish as well as some iterations on the concept unique to the business.

Wellingtons LA is already an established brand with national distribution, but Alexander and Geroulis are surely looking to increase both brand recognition and its nationwide availability. Here's everything fans of "Shark Tank" need to know about the Wellingtons LA business and what makes it stand out from its competition.