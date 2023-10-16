What John Belushi's Final Appearance On SNL Was Really Like

In 1974, writer Lorne Michaels and NBC's vice president of late-night programming, Dick Ebersol, were tasked with filling the network's Saturday night time slot. Thus, "Saturday Night Live" (initially known as "NBC's Saturday Night") was born, a live sketch comedy variety show known for its rebellious approach. The talent was to consist of a large rotating cast, and for the show's debut, Michaels assembled an iconic team known as "The Not Ready For Prime-Time Players."

Meanwhile, a Chicago native born to Albanian immigrants, John Belushi, was making a name for himself in the comedy world, performing in The Second City and National Lampoon comedy groups. Known for his high energy and physicality, Michaels knew he would be a great addition to the show. Belushi quickly became a fan favorite with his standout characters Samurai Futaba, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Pete Dionisopoulos, among others. Soon, he got a taste of movie stardom with box office hits like "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "The Blues Brothers," the filming of which prompted Belushi and Dan Aykroyd to depart from "SNL."

Belushi was at the height of his career but struggled with keeping the momentum, relying on drugs to deal with the pressures of fame. On March 5, 1982, he died of an overdose at age 33. Unfortunately, his untimely death has often overshadowed his impressive career and legacy as one of the greatest cast members on "SNL," which is why it's only necessary we explore what Belushi's final appearance on the show was really like.