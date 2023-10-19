Chucky Season 3: What Happened To Nica?

Slasher icons of the '70s and '80s are known for backstories that get more complicated with each sequel, relaunch, and reboot. Chucky is no exception — even the lives of his supporting characters get tricky to keep track of as the decades go by.

Fiona Dourif first appears as Nica Pierce in 2013's "Curse of Chucky." At its start, her character appears to be a relatively normal woman whose life becomes unfortunately complicated by the murderous Chucky (voiced by Fiona's father, Brad Dourif). However, a late-movie plot twist reveals that Chucky tormented Nica's mother while she was pregnant and was even responsible for Nica developing paraplegia as a child. Though she ends 2017's "Cult of Chucky" possessed by Chucky's soul, she finally breaks free of his influence in "Chucky" Season 2. Then, in that season's final scene, Nica is spying on Chucky's partner Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) just as Chucky reveals that he secretly survived Season 2.

Season 3, Episode 3 finally clears up just what happened to Nica since then. First, Nica apparently set up Tiffany's arrest in the immediate aftermath of Season 2. Nica watches as a cop car drives Tiffany away before she realizes she's face to face with Caroline (Carina Battrick) holding the surviving Chucky. She chases after the two of them, only for Caroline to descend into a subway tunnel and leave Nica unable to pursue them without a way to quickly navigate her wheelchair down a set of stairs.

Before his departure, Chucky promises that he and Nica are "going to have a lot of fun," clearly setting up a future encounter.