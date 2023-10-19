Chucky Season 3: What Happened To Nica?
Slasher icons of the '70s and '80s are known for backstories that get more complicated with each sequel, relaunch, and reboot. Chucky is no exception — even the lives of his supporting characters get tricky to keep track of as the decades go by.
Fiona Dourif first appears as Nica Pierce in 2013's "Curse of Chucky." At its start, her character appears to be a relatively normal woman whose life becomes unfortunately complicated by the murderous Chucky (voiced by Fiona's father, Brad Dourif). However, a late-movie plot twist reveals that Chucky tormented Nica's mother while she was pregnant and was even responsible for Nica developing paraplegia as a child. Though she ends 2017's "Cult of Chucky" possessed by Chucky's soul, she finally breaks free of his influence in "Chucky" Season 2. Then, in that season's final scene, Nica is spying on Chucky's partner Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) just as Chucky reveals that he secretly survived Season 2.
Season 3, Episode 3 finally clears up just what happened to Nica since then. First, Nica apparently set up Tiffany's arrest in the immediate aftermath of Season 2. Nica watches as a cop car drives Tiffany away before she realizes she's face to face with Caroline (Carina Battrick) holding the surviving Chucky. She chases after the two of them, only for Caroline to descend into a subway tunnel and leave Nica unable to pursue them without a way to quickly navigate her wheelchair down a set of stairs.
Before his departure, Chucky promises that he and Nica are "going to have a lot of fun," clearly setting up a future encounter.
Nica could be Season 3's wild card
After Nica fails to catch Caroline and Chucky, her only other appearance in Season 3, Episode 3, is at Tiffany's murder trial. Tiffany's lawyer attempts to discredit Nica's honest testimony, but the jury still votes to convict. As a bailiff removes Tiffany from the courtroom, Nica taunts her former tormentor, expressing her regrets that it's the law and not her personally exacting her revenge. Here, Nica is evoking her time in Tiffany's captivity through Season 1 and the start of Season 2, during which she loses her limbs.
The final exchange between the two of them hints at what might be next for Nica. Tiffany wants to know if Nica is still in contact with G.G. (voiced by Billy Boyd), the doll sharing the soul of her two children. "I talk to them every day," Nica replies. Then Nica promises to watch Tiffany's execution on death row.
It's entirely possible that G.G.'s storyline may now be over, but their name coming up in Episode 3 suggests that they could resurface alongside Nica in a subsequent episode of the current "Chucky" season. Nica also has unfinished business with both Chucky, whom she failed to catch, and Tiffany, whose execution she promises to witness. Her storyline, then, is still very much ongoing and intertwined with both of Season 3's villains.