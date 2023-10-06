Chucky Season 3: How Did The Killer Doll Survive Last Season?

Unsurprisingly, Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) is still alive as of "Chucky" Season 3, Episode 1. In "Child's Play," viewers learn that Chucky is a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray who transferred his soul into a doll using voodoo magic just before his death. Decades later, the "Chucky" TV series is still a part of the continuity of that first movie, though Charles' soul has inhabited plenty of vessels — both living and inanimate — other than the original Good Guy doll from "Child's Play."

In "Chucky" Season 2, protagonists Jake (Zackary Arthur), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) kill various different versions of Chucky, and believe they finally knock off the doll containing the primary incarnation of his soul during the Christmas Eve-set season finale. That episode's final scene, however, reveals that a so-called Belle doll that appears inanimate throughout the season is actually housing a part of Chucky's soul in secret.

"Chucky" Season 3 viewers who don't remember or maybe never watched the brief scene in the Season 2 finale just need to know that Chucky's survival in Season 3 is possible thanks to a portion of his soul that was previously hiding in plain sight.