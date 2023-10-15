The Fall Of The House Of Usher: [SPOILER]'s Death Is A Logic-Defying Plot Hole

Contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Goldbug"

Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher" might be a live-action adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name, but it's also kind of a gothic reimagining of "Kill Bill." Verna (Carla Gugino), though we're not really sure who (or what) she is, is out to end the Usher bloodline, as per her agreement with Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell) all those many years ago. One by one, she fells the mighty Usher empire, reducing the criminally wicked family to so much blood and ash. Her plots are devious, grandiose, and more often poetically dramatic than not. But one of the murders falls flat in comparison to the rest.

In Episode 6, Verna sets her sights on Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan), the second oldest Usher child. Poor Tam struggles with insomnia because she's too busy prepping for the launch of her new beauty products, hating her family with impressive passion, and driving a metaphorical stake through the heart of a man who somehow genuinely loves her. All this to say, things aren't going well when Verna arrives. And while her ultimate end, courtesy of a shattered glass guillotine, is up to par with Verna's usual standard, the in-between bits are a little wonky. The journey to Tam's death requires the Usher heiress to make so many leaps in logic that you would think she was playing mental "Frogger" with her grip on sanity.