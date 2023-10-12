Why Frasier's Skyline Intro Looks Different In The Paramount Reboot

Given how closely Kelsey Grammer is associated with his delightfully smarmy small-screen creation Dr. Frasier Crane, it always seemed a matter of "when" and not "if" he'd reprise the role for a revival series. He did, after all, portray the character on television for two full decades between the iconic '80s sitcom "Cheers," and its equally beloved spinoff "Frasier." By the time "Frasier" ended in 2004, Grammer had helped make Dr. Crane one of the most recognizable and best-loved characters in television history. And it's safe to say fans of the character are beyond thrilled to see Grammer back in action for the streaming revival "Frasier."

Even as Grammer has slipped back into his role as the fiercely opinionated Dr. Crane with astonishing, even comforting ease, the new "Frasier" is a dramatically different series than its predecessor. And that's made clear right from series' new opening title sequence, which finds the familiar Space Needle-adorned Seattle skyline sketch replaced with a whole other skyline entirely. That's because the revival series is not actually set in Seattle.

Rather, it finds Dr. Crane starting a new chapter of his life in his old "Cheers" stomping grounds of Boston, Massachusetts. Fittingly, the opening sketch has been updated to reflect the Beantown skyline, with the familiar outlines of the Prudential building, the Custom House Tower, and more standing in for similarly famous Seattle structures.