James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker's Breakout Character Is Still In The DCU
The DCU is in a weird place right now, what with its last several films — "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle" — underperforming at the box office. Narrative critiques and superhero fatigue aside, audiences are hesitant to invest in new films associated with an overarching story that even newer studio figureheads are (sort of) promising no longer matters. Piece by piece, DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are confirming whether or not familiar actors will be returning alongside their familiar roles in the newly revamped DC cinematic universe. One of the latest talents to receive the good news is Freddie Stroma, the breakout star of Gunn's
HBO Max original series "Peacemaker."
Gunn shared the confirmation on Threads in late September 2023, simply saying, "Yes, Freddie as Vigilante, is still around." For those who haven't seen "Peacemaker," Vigilante is a restaurant busboy named Adrian Chase who sometimes works alongside John Cena's titular character. He's trigger-happy, bloodthirsty, and certifiable ... think of him like a depowered Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with a healthy dose of Awkward Pretty Boy Vibes. The fandom immediately fell in love, so the announcement of his inclusion in the new DCU was functionally inevitable.
In a 2022 interview with Collider, Stroma made his stance on returning clear, stating that, "As long as [Gunn] is writing [Season 2], I'm good. I trust him completely. I think he hit it out of the park and I think he'll do it again. I feel safe in his hands. Whatever he is going to do, I'm on board."
Freddie Stroma's confirmation won't sate fans' curiosity
There's a reason that actors like Freddie Stroma and Viola Davis are getting their golden tickets while actors like Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa haven't yet. While no less exciting to his fans, a confirmed return for Stroma is less impactful than a confirmed return for, say, Zachary Levi. Vigilante isn't the star of "Peacemaker," he's just a fan-favorite character. By promising more Stroma, James Gunn is giving DC fans something to chew on without making any consequential statements about how the new DCU will take shape.
On Threads, Gunn made the following statement. "Nothing is canon until 'Creature Commandos' next year — a sort of aperitif to the DCU — and then a deeper dive into the universe with 'Superman: Legacy' after that," he said. "It's a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think [it's] okay to be confused [about] what's happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet. And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they've played in other stories, and some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows, and animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until 'CC' and 'Legacy.'"
Gunn knows that fans are confused. He knows that it's frustrating to be invested in DC media while a brand-wide shift is occurring behind closed doors. And so, instead of offering the kind of answers that would provide closure, and presumably break a few NDAs, he provides small treats, like Stroma. It's a welcome bit of news, especially since "Peacemaker" Season 2 has been reconfirmed post-WGA strike, but it doesn't really change anything.