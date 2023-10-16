James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker's Breakout Character Is Still In The DCU

The DCU is in a weird place right now, what with its last several films — "Black Adam," "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle" — underperforming at the box office. Narrative critiques and superhero fatigue aside, audiences are hesitant to invest in new films associated with an overarching story that even newer studio figureheads are (sort of) promising no longer matters. Piece by piece, DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are confirming whether or not familiar actors will be returning alongside their familiar roles in the newly revamped DC cinematic universe. One of the latest talents to receive the good news is Freddie Stroma, the breakout star of Gunn's HBO Max original series "Peacemaker."

Gunn shared the confirmation on Threads in late September 2023, simply saying, "Yes, Freddie as Vigilante, is still around." For those who haven't seen "Peacemaker," Vigilante is a restaurant busboy named Adrian Chase who sometimes works alongside John Cena's titular character. He's trigger-happy, bloodthirsty, and certifiable ... think of him like a depowered Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) with a healthy dose of Awkward Pretty Boy Vibes. The fandom immediately fell in love, so the announcement of his inclusion in the new DCU was functionally inevitable.

In a 2022 interview with Collider, Stroma made his stance on returning clear, stating that, "As long as [Gunn] is writing [Season 2], I'm good. I trust him completely. I think he hit it out of the park and I think he'll do it again. I feel safe in his hands. Whatever he is going to do, I'm on board."