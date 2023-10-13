The Fall Of The House Of Usher Cast Has 3 Batman Actors You Likely Missed
By this point, Mike Flanagan is well known for his tendency to bring back actors for multiple projects. Like "American Horror Story" — the closest point of comparison for his five-series run at Netflix — Flanagan's various spookfests star a rotating but largely consistent cast of actors. Frequent collaborators like Flanagan's wife Kate Siegel, former "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" child star Henry Thomas, "iZombie" alum Rahul Kohli, and industry veteran Carla Gugino have popped up in various roles across "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," "The Midnight Club," and now "The Fall of the House of Usher."
But of course, Flanagan's stars have done plenty of other notable work beyond his oeuvre. That's particularly true in "The Fall of the House of Usher," which features proper movie stars like Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. What you might not have realized, though, is that the Edgar Allan Poe adaptation also features not one, not two, but three actors who've all portrayed significant characters in the "Batman" universe.
Mark Hamill played the Joker for decades
Okay, fine, you probably knew this one already. After "Star Wars," Mark Hamill is probably known best for his long-standing role as Batman's arch-nemesis across cartoons, animated films, and video games. A seasoned voice actor who's also played roles in shows like "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Hamill first voiced the Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series" beginning in 1992. He's since portrayed the sadistic madman in shows like "Justice League" and "The New Batman Adventures," movies like "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" and "The Killing Joke," as well as games like the "Arkham" series.
Though many have played the iconic role of the Joker in both live-action projects and animation, Hamill's remains one of the most beloved versions of the character. Not even recent big-screen renditions like those of Heath Ledger or Joaquin Phoenix have been able to fully overshadow him. For many, he will always be the definitive Joker.
Bruce Greenwood has voiced Batman multiple times
When most "Batman" fans imagine the voice of the Caped Crusader, they hear the late, great Kevin Conroy. It's difficult to imagine anyone ever usurping him in that spot, as he defined the animated version of the character for three decades. But there have been others who've occasionally lent their own unique talents to the part. Seasoned voice actor Troy Baker has played Bruce Wayne in the past, alongside the likes of Diedrich Bader, "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles, and "The Fall of the House of Usher" leading man Bruce Greenwood.
If you heard Greenwood's gravelly monologues in Mike Flanagan's show and thought, "Hey, this guy would make a great Batman," you were right. Greenwood has lent his vocal talents to DC's most popular superhero multiple times, including in the acclaimed animated films "Batman: Under the Red Hood," "Gotham by Gaslight," and "Death in the Family." He's even entered the cartoon realm with an extended stint as the Dark Knight on "Young Justice."
Rahul Kohli voices the Scarecrow on Harley Quinn
While it's not quite as prominent of a "Batman" part as those of his co-stars on "The Fall of the House of Usher," Rahul Kohli has also lent his vocal talents to the animated universe of Gotham City. Like Mark Hamill, he belongs to the villainous side of Batman's city, voicing the usually spooky role of Scarecrow on the adult animated comedy "Harley Quinn."
Kohli's version of Scarecrow isn't exactly what you might expect coming from other iterations of the character. In keeping with the show's style — one that largely lambasts the common tropes of "Batman" and parodies the franchise's most famous characters — Scarecrow is a bit of a goofy screw-up. But he also becomes one of the series' more capable and (appropriately) scary villains later on.
Though Kohli no longer voices the character due to him being written out of "Harley Quinn" (in a pretty gruesome way, at that), he'll forever be enshrined in the "Batman" universe cast. And who knows? Maybe this is only the start of the talented voice actor's career in Gotham City.