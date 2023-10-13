The Fall Of The House Of Usher Cast Has 3 Batman Actors You Likely Missed

By this point, Mike Flanagan is well known for his tendency to bring back actors for multiple projects. Like "American Horror Story" — the closest point of comparison for his five-series run at Netflix — Flanagan's various spookfests star a rotating but largely consistent cast of actors. Frequent collaborators like Flanagan's wife Kate Siegel, former "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" child star Henry Thomas, "iZombie" alum Rahul Kohli, and industry veteran Carla Gugino have popped up in various roles across "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," "The Midnight Club," and now "The Fall of the House of Usher."

But of course, Flanagan's stars have done plenty of other notable work beyond his oeuvre. That's particularly true in "The Fall of the House of Usher," which features proper movie stars like Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. What you might not have realized, though, is that the Edgar Allan Poe adaptation also features not one, not two, but three actors who've all portrayed significant characters in the "Batman" universe.