Actors Who Passed Out While Filming Movies

Years before he was the "Merc with the Mouth," Ryan Reynolds starred in a Spanish survivalist thriller titled "Buried." Praised for its unique story, the film was entirely set in one space — the cramped interior of a wooden coffin. Reynolds stars in the film as Paul Conroy, an American in Iraq who wakes up and discovers he's been buried alive and must find a way to escape while also trying to figure out what happened to him.

As you can imagine, filming an entire story trapped in the claustrophobic confines of a coffin took a toll on Reynolds, and at one point it proved too much for the actor. "Almost everything you see in the movie was one take with the exception of a couple moments where I passed out," Reynolds told former late-night talk show host David Letterman (via Insider). "The thing I wasn't ready for or realized when I was shooting is when you're out of breath, and you're not moving to accommodate the increased oxygen in your blood, you pass out."

According to Reynolds, he was forced to breathe into a paper bag to get the higher oxygen levels he needed, in between and even during takes. "Somewhere in the middle of the take I would grab it, breathe, breathe, we'd wait for a beat and then keep going," he said.