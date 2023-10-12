Comic Legend Keith Giffen, Co-Creator Of Lobo & Rocket Raccoon, Dies At 70
Keith Giffen, the beloved comic book writer and artist who co-created Rocket Raccoon, Lobo, Jaime Reyes' Blue Beetle, and more, has died at the age of 70. The announcement was made on his official Facebook page. Giffen reportedly suffered a stroke on October 9 and passed away one day later.
While Giffen's first published comic book stories were with Marvel, where he co-created Rocket Racoon with Bill Mantlo, the Queens, New York native is best known for his work with DC Comics. Redefining DC's "Legion of Super-Heroes" with Paul Levitz during the 1980s, launching the comedy series "Justice League International" with J.M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire, co-creating the modern Blue Beetle alongside John Rogers and Cully Hamner, and creating the Czarnian mercenary Lobo in "Omega Men" with Roger Slifer are just a few of the many highlights from his nearly five-decade career in the comic industry. Giffen continued to work in comics until his passing.
Giffen's stories often humanized god-like figures and took them in a more grounded, comedic direction. One of his most iconic scenes occurred in "Justice League International" #5, co-written by DeMatteis and illustrated by Maguire, where Guy Gardner is swiftly knocked out by Batman after challenging him to a fight, resulting in the iconic phrase, "One punch!" This type of levity was a staple of Giffen's work and continues to inspire writers and artists to this day.
The comic world mourns Keith Giffen
Keith Giffen's Facebook page announced his death in a fitting comedic fashion. The late writer and artist's last message, written just before his passing, reads, "I told them I was sick ... Anything not to go to New York Comic Con. Thanx. Keith Giffen 1952-2023." Longtime collaborator and former DC president Paul Levitz, who worked for years with Giffen on "Legion of Super-Heroes," remembered his friend with a statement on his Facebook page. "The sad news is now official: Keith Giffen has gone off to create new worlds that are beyond our living reach," Levitz writes. "Keith was probably the most fertile creative mind of our generation in comics. He had an infinite number of ideas, pouring constantly out."
"Justice League International" co-creator J.M DeMatteis shared on X (formerly Twitter), "Keith was one of the most brilliantly creative humans I've ever known. A curmudgeon with a heart of gold. A generous collaborator. An old, dear friend. And, as my wife observed, "He was like a character out of a Keith Giffen story." Safe travels, Keith. You will be missed."
Giffen's lasting impact and influence in the comic community is immeasurable. His passing is being collectively mourned by the comic community, with Colleen Doran, Jim Lee, Gail Simone, Kevin Maguire, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Dan Jurgens among the many creators sharing kind words about his impact and life.
Giffen leaves behind an incredible legacy. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and fans.