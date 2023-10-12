Comic Legend Keith Giffen, Co-Creator Of Lobo & Rocket Raccoon, Dies At 70

Keith Giffen, the beloved comic book writer and artist who co-created Rocket Raccoon, Lobo, Jaime Reyes' Blue Beetle, and more, has died at the age of 70. The announcement was made on his official Facebook page. Giffen reportedly suffered a stroke on October 9 and passed away one day later.

While Giffen's first published comic book stories were with Marvel, where he co-created Rocket Racoon with Bill Mantlo, the Queens, New York native is best known for his work with DC Comics. Redefining DC's "Legion of Super-Heroes" with Paul Levitz during the 1980s, launching the comedy series "Justice League International" with J.M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire, co-creating the modern Blue Beetle alongside John Rogers and Cully Hamner, and creating the Czarnian mercenary Lobo in "Omega Men" with Roger Slifer are just a few of the many highlights from his nearly five-decade career in the comic industry. Giffen continued to work in comics until his passing.

Giffen's stories often humanized god-like figures and took them in a more grounded, comedic direction. One of his most iconic scenes occurred in "Justice League International" #5, co-written by DeMatteis and illustrated by Maguire, where Guy Gardner is swiftly knocked out by Batman after challenging him to a fight, resulting in the iconic phrase, "One punch!" This type of levity was a staple of Giffen's work and continues to inspire writers and artists to this day.