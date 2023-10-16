Netflix's One Piece: Why Does Buggy Hate Shanks?

When Netflix's "One Piece" introduces the clown-themed captain Buggy (Jeff Ward), he reveals he and Shanks (Peter Gadoit) served together on a pirate crew, but the red-haired captain betrayed him. The show makes it clear that Buggy still resents Shanks to this day, but what exactly happened between them?

The drama between Buggy and Shanks dates back to their apprenticeship on the Roger Pirates, captained by the legendary Gol D. Roger. The two blossoming pirates spent much of their time together, developing a brotherly bond as they constantly challenged each other. However, when the Roger Pirates went to Laugh Tale, the location of Roger's legendary treasure, Shanks elected to stay behind, choosing to take care of Buggy, who had fallen ill. Buggy took offense to Shank's decision, feeling it betrayed what Roger stood for, as he had viewed his red-haired friend as a worthy successor to their captain's title of King of the Pirates.

Buggy prioritizes finding treasure over almost everything, so when Shanks refuses to go to Laugh Tale, where he could have claimed the One Piece for himself, Buggy takes offense and never forgives him. On top of that, Shanks played a role in Buggy losing another treasure map and accidentally swallowing the Bara Bara no Mi Devil Fruit, further fueling his grudge against Shanks.