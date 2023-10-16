Whatever Happened To Grip Clean After Shark Tank?

Bryce Hudson brings GripClean on to "Shark Tank" Season 7 with hopes of securing an $85,000 investment for 20% of his company. He makes his presence known right away, riding a motorcycle into the tank and immediately catching the sharks' attention. Hudson explains what goes into the soap and the accompanying dirt clay mixture before Robert Herjavec gives it a try and finds himself enjoying it.

The company is still in the pre revenue stage, but Hudson has a handful of local motorcycle shops lined up to start selling. The item costs $2.12 to produce and is planned to be priced at $5 for wholesale and $8.99 for retail. The lowest cost Hudson sees the product being produced for is $1.25 if they scale to 10,000 units. The sharks don't see it as a feasible business model. They want to know what it would take to get costs down to $1 or less, to which Hudson estimates he'd need to order 20,000 units. Hudson aims to place his focus on the motorcycle industry given his expertise and name in the field. He's having trouble working with social media and selling online, as consumers would rather purchase such a product in the retail space.

While Hudson wants to scale the operation, he also wants to continue producing each unit on his own, which the sharks also don't find achievable. He has also had trouble finding manufacturers, who feel that using dirt will contaminate space. One by one, the sharks go out, largely feeling that the business isn't investable yet. Lori Greiner sees the brand fitting within her product line and makes an offer for $85,000 at 35%. Without argument, Hudson takes the deal.