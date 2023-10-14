The Big Bang Theory: Is Bernadette Also The Voice Of Howard's Mom?

There's no voice more distinct in all of "The Big Bang Theory" than that of Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch). Her distinctively high and squeaky tone makes her stand out among her compatriots in science and love in a unique way. Bernadette can also pull out a funny vocal trick at the drop of a hat — she can impersonate her always-heard but never-seen mother-in-law, Mrs. Wolowitz (Carol Ann Susi). Bernadette frequently pulls out this voice when she wants to win an argument with Howard (Simon Helberg). After years of snapping at it whenever his mother yells at him for a bath or asks for some snacks in the same tone, Howard reacts in a Pavlovian way. That's an easy avenue for Bernie to achieve her goals.

Rauch's uncanny ability to impersonate Susi has left audience members wondering if she voices Mrs. Wolowitz as well, but the actor has confirmed that this was never the case. "Mrs. Wolowitz sounds very similar to my father, and my mom has a very high-pitched voice that's not exactly Bernadette's voice, but it's similar," Rauch confessed to the New York Post in 2013, explaining how she conjured up each character's voice.

Though she was never seen, Susi was an important part of the "Big Bang Theory" cast. When she passed away in the middle of the show's run in 2014 of cancer, the show eventually did quite a kind tribute to both Susi and the character she left behind.