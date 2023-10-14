Gold Rush: What You Likely Don't Know About Rick Ness' Music Career

When he first appeared on "Gold Rush," Rick Ness worked under series mainstay Parker Schnabel. As seasoned fans are well aware, Ness eventually decided to break away from Schnabel to lead his own mining operation, becoming a "Gold Rush" power player in his own right. What some fans of the show might not know about, however, is Ness' past as a musician, having played upright bass in a successful bluegrass group called The .357 String Band.

The band was active between 2004 and 2012. Ness' first "Gold Rush" episode also aired in 2012. However, Ness' imminent TV stardom doesn't seem to have impacted the band's dissolution. Rather, no longer actively performing in a bluegrass band may have provided Ness with the free time to pursue his mining career. In a Facebook post the band shared in November of 2011, they credited banjo and fiddle player Joe Huber's departure as the catalyst for their breakup. "The other 3 of us could not agree on a way to continue The .357 String Band without him," the post reads.

To this day The .357 String Band maintains a sizable following, with 13,000 followers on Facebook and more than 24,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Ness, then, very well may have been able to maintain a career in music, but chose gold mining instead.