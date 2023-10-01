Gold Rush: How Long Did Rick Ness Work For Parker Schnabel?

Though he didn't join the cast of "Gold Rush" until Season 3, Rick Ness has become one of the series' more notable tales of rags to riches. And as any fan of the show can attest, Ness' success has been more than well-earned. It helped, of course, that he joined the Alaska-set reality series as a member of a mining crew fronted by "Gold Rush" all-star Parker Schnabel. Despite the fact that Ness had no mining experience prior to joining that crew, he proved an exceedingly quick study — one more than willing to put in the work required to get ahead.

During his tenure in Schnabel's crew, Ness quickly rose to the ranks of foreman. While that partnership would prove, shall we say, touchy at times, it was also quite profitable for both of the endearingly salty miners. It may have proved a little more profitable for Ness, who soaked up all the knowledge he could during the six years he spent working under Schnabel.

It seems, however, that once Ness felt he'd learned enough from his tumultuous mentorship, he opted to step away from Schnabel's crew altogether. And he did so with the sole purpose of starting his own.