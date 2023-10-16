Gold Rush: What Company Does Parker Schnabel Actually Own?
Many miners have struck it rich while on Discovery's "Gold Rush," but Parker Schnabel remains a standout after all these years on the show. He's been featured since Season 1, but he had the chance to lead his own team at the Big Nugget Mine starting in Season 2 after his grandfather handed him the reins. With an estimated net worth of $10 million, it's safe to say he's done well for himself and his team. But what company does Parker Schnabel own?
Schnabel is the owner and founder of Little Flake Mining, which wound up in the news in January 2023 when a press release came out from Metallic Minerals about a partnership it was entering with the organization. As part of the agreement, Little Flake would receive the exclusive mining rights to 5.5 miles of alluvial gold claims at an Australia Creek property located in the Yukon. Metallic Minerals would receive royalties from any gold mined, resulting in a profitable venture for both parties.
It shows how Schnabel's reputation precedes him, and even though he's young, many companies trust him and his team to find gold. Schnabel commented on the arrangement, "Our award-winning team looks forward to working with Metallic Minerals and we plan to hit the ground running on Australia Creek. Planning is underway for a 400-hole drill program this winter on the property and we anticipate beginning mining operations this spring." Even after over a decade on "Gold Rush," Schnabel still has plenty of drive in him.
Little Flake is one of the most successful mining operations in the Yukon
The contract between Little Flake Mining and Metallic Minerals should hopefully provide Parker Schnabel and his crew a nice payday. Metallic Minerals owns a 100% interest in over 36 square kilometers along the Australia Creek region. This historic area is estimated to have millions of ounces of gold lying in wait. The agreement went into effect right away, and the targeted start date for Schnabel's company to start mining was in June. There's no word yet on how successful the team has been, but they're probably doing all right, given Schnabel's track record.
It makes sense Metallic Minerals would want to get in business with Schnabel. He's proven himself an adept mining operator and has an impressive accolade to back it up. In November 2022, shortly before the Metallic Minerals deal was announced, Schnabel was presented with the 2022 Robert E. Leckie Award at the 50th Annual Geoscience Forum and Trade Show for his dedication to reclamation work in the Klondike goldfields. He has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to environmentally conscious mining, ensuring this work will remain viable for future generations.
Amidst all this, Parker Schnabel has much of his mining work filmed to go on Discovery's "Gold Rush" so that everyone can see what goes into this profession. It's a sizable resume made all the more made all the more monumental considering the fact Schnabel isn't even 30 years old yet as of this writing. With his own business and a thriving career in reality television, who knows what he could accomplish next?