Gold Rush: What Company Does Parker Schnabel Actually Own?

Many miners have struck it rich while on Discovery's "Gold Rush," but Parker Schnabel remains a standout after all these years on the show. He's been featured since Season 1, but he had the chance to lead his own team at the Big Nugget Mine starting in Season 2 after his grandfather handed him the reins. With an estimated net worth of $10 million, it's safe to say he's done well for himself and his team. But what company does Parker Schnabel own?

Schnabel is the owner and founder of Little Flake Mining, which wound up in the news in January 2023 when a press release came out from Metallic Minerals about a partnership it was entering with the organization. As part of the agreement, Little Flake would receive the exclusive mining rights to 5.5 miles of alluvial gold claims at an Australia Creek property located in the Yukon. Metallic Minerals would receive royalties from any gold mined, resulting in a profitable venture for both parties.

It shows how Schnabel's reputation precedes him, and even though he's young, many companies trust him and his team to find gold. Schnabel commented on the arrangement, "Our award-winning team looks forward to working with Metallic Minerals and we plan to hit the ground running on Australia Creek. Planning is underway for a 400-hole drill program this winter on the property and we anticipate beginning mining operations this spring." Even after over a decade on "Gold Rush," Schnabel still has plenty of drive in him.