The Fall Of The House Of Usher: What Do The Bells & The Jester Really Mean?

Contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher"

Edgar Allan Poe's "Hop-Frog" has an episode named after it on Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher." However, viewers shouldn't go into Mike Flanagan's latest memorable project expecting an adaptation of the short story. The original tale tells the story of Hop-Frog, an enslaved jester for an abusive king who decides to get payback by putting on a masquerade the court and its guests will never forget. But how does it factor into the Netflix show?

With only eight episodes to tell its story, "The Fall of the House of Usher" can't adapt all of Poe's horror yarns. Tales such as "Masque of the Red Death" and "The Black Cat" get entire episodes dedicated to them; however, some of the author's lesser-known works have ideas, names, and references weaved into the proceedings. This is the case for "Hop-Frog," which is represented through the visual imagery of a jester who haunts Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) throughout the season. The patriarch also hears bells in some episodes, which is a nod to Poe's "The Bells" poem. With that in mind, let's examine how these stories inform Flanagan's horror series.