Barry From Storage Wars Appears In Fewer Episodes Than You Think
"Storage Wars" has been going strong for over a decade, and throughout that time, many bidders have come and gone. However, a few have stuck around for long stretches of time, becoming synonymous with the reality series. Some of the people most commonly affiliated with "Storage Wars" include Darrell Sheets, Brandi Passante, and Barry Weiss. However, despite Barry being the first person many people think of when they hear "Storage Wars," he actually appears in fewer episodes than you might think.
Despite being a breakout star, Barry Weiss from "Storage Wars" only appeared in the first four seasons, originally. From there, he branched out into various spinoff series, including "Barry'd Treasure" and "Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back." Neither one lasted very long. "Barry'd Treasure" followed the scavenger around the United States as he searched for valuable antiques. Meanwhile, "Barry Strikes Back" was more of a retrospective series where Barry and his co-host, Kenny Crossley, provided behind-the-scenes details concerning "Storage Wars." He'd eventually return in a main role on "Storage Wars" for Season 14, which began in November 2021, where he's been ever since. That means he's appeared in less than half of all the seasons that exist at the moment.
After the spinoffs ended, Barry stayed out of the spotlight for a while until he had life-threatening injuries that prompted rumors of his death. Fortunately, he survived and came back to the world of reality television shortly thereafter.
Barry Weiss always had a blast on Storage Wars
TMZ reported on the injuries Barry Weiss and his friend, Jamie Robinson, sustained in 2019. The "Storage Wars" star reportedly suffered chest and leg trauma from riding motorcycles down a street when a car pulled out in front of them, causing both motorcyclists to run into it. Both men ended up in rough shape, but Barry required a three-month hospital stay to recover. The news story made many believe he hadn't survived, but he made it through and soon got a job at the Sherwood Valley Casino in Northern California.
But it didn't take long for the siren call of "Storage Wars" to entice Barry back. In a 2017 video interview posted on YouTube, Barry admitted that he left the show after a few seasons because he wanted to exit the series while it was still popular. Even then, he held a flame for the reality series and even mentioned how he enjoyed starring on the series.
A few years later, Barry would make his grand return to "Storage Wars" in style. A trailer for "Storage Wars" Season 14 on YouTube sees Barry pull up in a black 1939 Lincoln Zephyr. It then cuts to him as a talking head, where he cheekily asks, "Did you miss me?" Since his return, Barry has brought his signature wise-cracking style to the series without missing a beat. Even though he's only appeared in six seasons as of this writing, he encapsulates everything "Storage Wars" is about.