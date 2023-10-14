Barry From Storage Wars Appears In Fewer Episodes Than You Think

"Storage Wars" has been going strong for over a decade, and throughout that time, many bidders have come and gone. However, a few have stuck around for long stretches of time, becoming synonymous with the reality series. Some of the people most commonly affiliated with "Storage Wars" include Darrell Sheets, Brandi Passante, and Barry Weiss. However, despite Barry being the first person many people think of when they hear "Storage Wars," he actually appears in fewer episodes than you might think.

Despite being a breakout star, Barry Weiss from "Storage Wars" only appeared in the first four seasons, originally. From there, he branched out into various spinoff series, including "Barry'd Treasure" and "Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back." Neither one lasted very long. "Barry'd Treasure" followed the scavenger around the United States as he searched for valuable antiques. Meanwhile, "Barry Strikes Back" was more of a retrospective series where Barry and his co-host, Kenny Crossley, provided behind-the-scenes details concerning "Storage Wars." He'd eventually return in a main role on "Storage Wars" for Season 14, which began in November 2021, where he's been ever since. That means he's appeared in less than half of all the seasons that exist at the moment.

After the spinoffs ended, Barry stayed out of the spotlight for a while until he had life-threatening injuries that prompted rumors of his death. Fortunately, he survived and came back to the world of reality television shortly thereafter.