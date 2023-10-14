Can Star Wars' Most Powerful Force God Abeloth Be Killed?

Eldritch horror may not be the first thing that fans think of when someone says "Star Wars," but that doesn't mean the mega-popular space opera franchise hasn't dipped its toe into concepts equal parts terrifying and existential from time to time. In fact, one of the most enduring fixtures of pre-Disney "Star Wars" canon is an powerful entity containing such a divine wickedness that it took an alliance between the Jedi and the Sith just to keep her at bay.

First introduced in Del Rey's "Fate of the Jedi" series of novels, Abeloth is a malevolent Force entity that has existed for over a hundred thousand years. Once a mortal woman and a servant of the Mortis Gods, Abeloth became an immortal agent of chaos after bathing in the Pool of Knowledge. In "Legends" continuity, the rise of Sith Lord Darth Caedus stirs Abeloth from her ancient slumber, and she haunts the galaxy far, far away until Luke Skywalker, his peers, and his enemies all unite to take her down.

As far as scary "Star Wars" villains go, Abeloth is up near the top. Considering that she's an immortal being, some fans are no doubt wondering whether such an entity can ever be permanently destroyed. Signs actually point to the answer being yes, but the full explanation is a tad complicated.