One Piece Star Iñaki Godoy Pinpoints His Most Difficult Scene As Luffy

Despite his goofy nature, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) is more complex than he seems, emotionally connecting everyone he calls a friend in "One Piece." Naturally, finding the right balance for the live-action version of the beloved character was a must for Godoy, and one scene in particular proved surprisingly difficult for the young star.

Surprisingly, it wasn't any of Luffy's many anime-like fight scenes that proved most challenging for Godoy, but one of his more intimate scenes with Koby (Morgan Davies). "I think for me, the hardest scene to film... I had this one scene with Koby in a dinghy, where we're talking about dreams and that he wants to be a Marine," Godoy reflected to Teen Vogue. "It was a very important scene because Luffy's all about dreams. So, I knew I had to get this scene right. This is what the character is all about."

Godoy recalled rehearsing the scene many times before cameras were rolling, changing minor things about his performance to nail Luffy's character perfectly. "There's this side of Luffy that he is very kind and nice. He's not just a ball of energy. He's a ball of energy that listens," the actor said. Although it took considerable fine-tuning, Godoy thinks all the hard work eventually paid off, with Netflix's "One Piece" ultimately nailing the scene.