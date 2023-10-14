Who Sings The Burger King Commercial Song 'Whopper Whopper'?

Anyone who's been watching the 2023 NFL playoffs has likely heard the newest earworm to enter the zeitgeist. It technically dropped in November 2022, but the jingle from Burger King's new commercials has stuck around and become a viral meme. The song in question, appropriately titled "Whopper Whopper," starts with a man singing "Whopper" ad nauseam before diving into other attractive features of the fast food chain's burgers, like all the toppings you can expect.

Burger King seized the opportunity by releasing the track on Spotify in February 2023, and as of this writing, the track has racked up over 7 million listens. The song is a hit, which makes it all the stranger many people probably don't know who sings it. Fortunately, The Roz and Mocha Show on Kiss 92.5 tracked down the singer, who happens to be Crown from the hip-hop group Crown and the M.O.B.

The interview was uploaded to TikTok, where Crown revealed his involvement with the ad was completely fortuitous, "I just happened to be around the studio, and we were just having fun. They happened to be working on the Burger King spot already. And when I walked in, they say, 'Hey, you know what, give it a try.'" And the rest is commercial history.