Who Sings The Burger King Commercial Song 'Whopper Whopper'?
Anyone who's been watching the 2023 NFL playoffs has likely heard the newest earworm to enter the zeitgeist. It technically dropped in November 2022, but the jingle from Burger King's new commercials has stuck around and become a viral meme. The song in question, appropriately titled "Whopper Whopper," starts with a man singing "Whopper" ad nauseam before diving into other attractive features of the fast food chain's burgers, like all the toppings you can expect.
Burger King seized the opportunity by releasing the track on Spotify in February 2023, and as of this writing, the track has racked up over 7 million listens. The song is a hit, which makes it all the stranger many people probably don't know who sings it. Fortunately, The Roz and Mocha Show on Kiss 92.5 tracked down the singer, who happens to be Crown from the hip-hop group Crown and the M.O.B.
The interview was uploaded to TikTok, where Crown revealed his involvement with the ad was completely fortuitous, "I just happened to be around the studio, and we were just having fun. They happened to be working on the Burger King spot already. And when I walked in, they say, 'Hey, you know what, give it a try.'" And the rest is commercial history.
Crown has done a lot of work with Burger King
Burger King has been having a very viral 2023. Earlier in the year, the fast food chain released a special Barbie burger that was pink, making legions of consumers assume it was dipped in Pepto Bismol. Now, Burger King has a memeable jingle, which is only fair, seeing how McDonald's had its own meme in 2023 when people made strange videos surrounding the Grimace shake. And now that the answer to who sings the Burger King commercial jingle has been revealed, the only question is what's next for the singer.
As Crown's interview with Kiss 92.5 continues, he reveals how people may hear his voice as part of the Burger King brand for a while. Crown mentions, "Currently, I have been doing a lot of [Burger King's] jingles, so a lot of the voices you hear is me." The absurdity of the song has only grown in recent months. As a promotional spot for the 2023 VMAs released on YouTube, Steve Aoki remixed the "Whopper Whopper" song. It may have gotten a beat more suitable for the club, but Crown's voice can still be heard throughout.
And Crown's making music for more than just restaurants. On his Instagram, he posted how one of his new tracks, "Foster Kid," was featured on an episode of "The Chi." Crown is keeping busy these days, and his collaboration with Burger King may end up being one of the more noteworthy aspects of his discography.