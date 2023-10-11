The Iron Claw's First Trailer Grapples With The Von Erich Brothers' Tragic Legacy

Biographical films have been on the rise lately, with projects like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Elvis," and "Oppenheimer" showcasing the genre's success when done properly. Now, A24 is entering the wrestling ring, bringing the story of one of wrestling's most famous families, the Von Erichs, to the big screen.

The first trailer for "The Iron Claw" takes audiences back to the early 1980s, as the Von Erichs' wrestling dynasty blossoms, with Kerry Von Erich (Jeremy Allen White) joining his brothers, Kevin Von Erich (Zac Efron) and David Von Erich (Harris Dickinson), in the ring. While the trailer starts on a high note, things quickly take a turn for the worse as family patriarch Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany) pushes his five sons to extreme lengths to ensure they maintain his high moral standards in and out of the ring. One by one, most of the brothers succumb to the immense social pressure, facing many problems outside of wrestling and passing away, with three dying by suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org