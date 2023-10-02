How Tom Hardy's Nude Star Trek Audition Tape Landed Him A Huge Movie Role

Before his role as Praetor Shinzon in "Star Trek: Nemesis," Tom Hardy was relatively unknown. Save for brief appearances in critically acclaimed historical dramas "Band of Brothers" and "Black Hawk Down," the actor had yet to break out in a major way. That would change with his audition for "Nemesis." Though this would be the last feature film in the "The Next Generation" timeline with Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) in the captain's chair, it was a significant step in Hardy's career.

It had been a difficult process to find an actor who looked enough like Stewart. Shinzon is a genetic replica of Picard, meaning the actor playing him needed to resemble the veteran Stewart as a younger man. According to Entertainment Tonight, Stewart reached out to an agent friend, who recommended Hardy for the role. Because Hardy had been filming abroad, he put himself on tape. And what he filmed was unexpected.

"It was a bizarre video and there are some people who believe he was actually naked in this video. He had the sides of some of the Shinzon scenes, but he was improvising them. He wasn't really doing what was in the script." Stewart continued: "Tom is an extraordinary actor. Really, very distinctive. Very unique." Hardy had other words for it. He recalled to SFX Magazine (via Trek Today) an embarrassing display of dancing around in his underwear. But three days later, he got the job.