Lord Of The Rings: Is Viggo Mortensen's Son Really In The Movies?

Actors often land minor roles for their friends and family as a fun perk of working on a movie set. Early in 2023, Sophia Nomvete, who plays the Dwarven Princess Disa in "The Rings of Power," revealed via Instagram that her baby daughter had cameoed as a Harfoot child in Season 1 of Amazon Studios' show. "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" writer Philippa Boyens landed cameos for her daughter, Phoebe Gittins, in both trilogies — as a "cute Hobbit child" and "Prancing Pony wench," respectively.

It turns out that these two aren't the only ones to sneak their kids in to play uncredited characters on Middle-earth sets, either. Viggo Mortensen also landed a trio of roles for his young son while filming "The Lord of the Rings" 20 years ago. According to IMDb, Henry Mortensen played a Rohan boy recruit and a Pelennor Orc in "The Two Towers" and "The Return of the King," respectively.

In 2019, a popular Instagram fan page added a trio of pictures of Henry on set, both in costume and out of costume with his dad. The post also lists a third cameo in the form of Henry playing a Gondor soldier in the Black Gate sequence at the end of "The Return of the King." To top it off, it adds the morbidly fun piece of trivia that Henry is the first Orc Aragorn kills after arriving at the Battle of the Pelennor Fields, quite possibly making him the only offspring of an actor to be slain in battle by their parent on screen and in costume.