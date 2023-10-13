The Fall Of The House Of Usher: Who Plays Juno Usher & How Was She Discovered?

Contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher"

Mike Flanagan, like most directors, enjoys working with talent that he trusts. His latest and last Netflix production, "The Fall of the House of Usher," a live-action adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story, features a number of faces familiar to those who enjoy his work, including Kate Siegel, Carla Gugino, and Rahul Kohli. "Usher" also features the return of a comparatively new actor in Flanagan's fold — Ruth Codd. She first appeared in Flanagan's "The Midnight Club," a Netflix original series that never made it beyond Season 1, as Anya. Now, in "Usher," Codd portrays Juno.

Juno is the second wife of Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), the patriarch of the mighty Usher empire. She's a young woman desperately searching for a sense of belonging in a family that despises outsiders, and it doesn't help that she's younger than some of Roderick's adult children. Like Anya, Juno was written as an amputee, missing her lower right leg. While Juno was no doubt molded to match Codd, Codd was originally considered for Anya because she physically matched the character. And that was so important to the casting team that they overlooked minor details like Codd not being a performer.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Codd was a barber. Like many, she lost her job in 2020 and, like many, she turned to TikTok for solace. She shared her love of makeup and passion for disability awareness online with a subscriber count that skyrocketed to nearly 700,000. It was there, online, that Flanagan's casting team found her. When cast, she deleted her TikTok and dove headfirst into the world of acting.