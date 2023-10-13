Netflix's One Piece Gets A Luffy Toy But Fans Think It Looks Like ... Spider-Man?
Netflix's "One Piece" breaks the streaming service's anime-to-live-action curse with high praise from critics. It delivered an epic swashbuckling adventure that was appropriate in tone to the original manga and anime. And soon, you'll be able to bring a little bit of the show into your home with a new Monkey D. Luffy figurine from Hot Toys Collectibles. The company showed off some initial images on Instagram depicting the 1/6th scale figure with articulated joints. But fans have noticed something else about the toy.
Monkey D. Luffy's figurine is supposed to look like Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy in the Netflix series. Unfortunately, fans like @ohmywingz_ think he looks like someone else. "Why does he look like Tom Holland?" they posted. It's even led to the humorous conspiracy theory that Hot Toys Collectibles had a bunch of spare Tom Holland heads lying around for their Spider-Man figurines and decided to use them for Luffy. Then there's @i_change_my_name_sometimes taking it a step further, "Looks like Tom Holland mixed with cal kestis," with the latter referencing the protagonist of the recent "Star Wars Jedi" video games.
Everyone's a critic, and while there are people in the comments trash-talking the face, there are plenty of others who seem ecstatic about the toy.
One Piece fans now want to see an anime-inspired Luffy figure
If you don't mind a potentially Tom Holland-esque face on Luffy, you can pre-order the figurine off Sideshow, which is expected to ship between July and December 2024. Despite what some people are saying about Luffy's face on the toy, others are ecstatic about the design, which includes replaceable components, including some extra-long arms to show off Luffy's Devil Fruit powers. Instagram user @noobish_animations had this to say, "Why is everyone so pissed this figure looks pretty good."
Others seem ambivalent toward the figure because they're mostly interested in getting a Hot Toys figuring of the anime version of Luffy. He's one of the most famous and recognizable anime characters ever, and the fact Hot Toys did the live-action Luffy before the anime one has some people, like @gabfernandes9, questioning some things, "Y'all [should] do an anime inspired figure, it would be awesome."
Of course, there are plenty of other toy companies out there that do offer a detailed anime Luffy figurine that people can purchase. Hot Toys is doing its own thing, and as tends to be the case with any interpretation of a beloved character, people are going to have all kinds of opinions. If this Monkey D. Luffy figure is up your alley, you can pre-order it now.