Netflix's One Piece Gets A Luffy Toy But Fans Think It Looks Like ... Spider-Man?

Netflix's "One Piece" breaks the streaming service's anime-to-live-action curse with high praise from critics. It delivered an epic swashbuckling adventure that was appropriate in tone to the original manga and anime. And soon, you'll be able to bring a little bit of the show into your home with a new Monkey D. Luffy figurine from Hot Toys Collectibles. The company showed off some initial images on Instagram depicting the 1/6th scale figure with articulated joints. But fans have noticed something else about the toy.

Monkey D. Luffy's figurine is supposed to look like Iñaki Godoy, who plays Luffy in the Netflix series. Unfortunately, fans like @ohmywingz_ think he looks like someone else. "Why does he look like Tom Holland?" they posted. It's even led to the humorous conspiracy theory that Hot Toys Collectibles had a bunch of spare Tom Holland heads lying around for their Spider-Man figurines and decided to use them for Luffy. Then there's @i_change_my_name_sometimes taking it a step further, "Looks like Tom Holland mixed with cal kestis," with the latter referencing the protagonist of the recent "Star Wars Jedi" video games.

Everyone's a critic, and while there are people in the comments trash-talking the face, there are plenty of others who seem ecstatic about the toy.