Why Donnie Hassett From Blue Bloods Looks (And Sounds) So Familiar

Donnie Hassett appears for the first time on "Blue Bloods" in Season 10, Episode 17. While it's clear that he's a bad dude, he's not exactly the episode's villain. Rather, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is trying to convict a notorious criminal for murder, and Hassett — that criminal's former underling — agrees to cooperate in exchange for immunity. Erin decides that this is a worthwhile compromise for the sake of her case. Hassett then returns in Season 11, Episode 3, attempting to aid Erin once again only for his efforts to backfire when he winds up with a murder charge.

Actor Mark Deklin plays Hassett in both of these episodes. In an interview with author Ruth Hill, Deklin described this as something of an atypical part for him. "It's a lovely departure for me to do this role," he said. "I'm playing a sociopath."

Of course, even if the character isn't quite familiar territory for Deklin, it's entirely possible that viewers may have recognized him from some of his past work, which consists largely of TV and voice acting roles. So, if Deklin looks or even sounds familiar as Hassett on "Blue Bloods," it's likely from one of the following highlights of his filmography.