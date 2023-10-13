Who Is Snoke In Star Wars & Why Was His Death More Important Than You Think?

Since the tumultuous days of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Snoke (Andy Serkis) remains one of the franchise's most infamous villains, but not in the way Lucasfilm would prefer. Although the theories about the Supreme Leader's true identity are a relic of the past, many fans still see Snoke as a massive disappointment. However, his death proved extremely important to the sequel's story.

To understand the repercussions of his death, fans must first understand the man — or, should we say, artificial life form? Snoke is a genetic Strand-cast artificially created by Emperor Palpatine and his Sith cultists on Exegol. He's not quite a clone, nor is he an independent entity. Star Wars finally set the record straight about Snoke, revealing that while he has free will, Sidious more or less influences his actions. Unlike other Strand-casts, Snoke possesses a natural Force-sensitivity, making him strong enough to control the First Order and teach Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as his apprentice.

Snoke's most significant moment comes through his death at the hands of Kylo Ren. With the apprentice murdering his master, Ren ascends to new levels of strength, fully submitting to the dark side of the Force. According to the Rule of Two, there can only be two Sith Lords coexisting, and Snoke's death allows Palpatine to bypass the tradition of the apprentice killing their master.