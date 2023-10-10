What Does Friday The 13th's Jason Voorhees Look Like Under The Mask?

Jason Voorhees from the "Friday the 13th" franchise has one of the most iconic looks out of any horror movie villain. He sports a hockey mask, making him a faceless visage of terror who's slaughtered more than a few teens over the years. However, Jason used to be just a boy, and he's taken off his mask on several occasions to show his victims what he really looks like.

In fact, Jason's first appearance in the original "Friday the 13th" in 1980 has him unmasked. He jumps out of Crystal Lake to pull Alice (Adrienne King) into the water. It's a quick moment, but viewers can see his deformed face. It plays into what we know about Jason from earlier in the film when Mrs. Voorhees (Betsy Palmer) blamed her son's drowning on the camp counselors, who were too busy having sex to keep an eye on him. Mrs. Voorhees dies in the movie, but Jason's decomposing corpse is still out there, and he only grows more grotesque with each subsequent installment.

This can be seen in "Friday the 13th Part 2." This marks Jason's official transition into the franchise's main antagonist, and audiences see him unmasked again at the end of the film. He lunges through a window to attack Ginny (Amy Steel) sans mask, with his face continuing to be deformed and slightly drooping on one side. From there, his facial features would change in each sequel.