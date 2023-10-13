Warner Bros. Axed 2 Huge Villains In My Adventures With Superman For Good Reason

"My Adventures with Superman" took a different approach with its villains, leaving behind the heavy hitters, like Lex Luthor, General Zod, and Brainiac, and giving lesser-known villains the spotlight as it detailed a new take on the Man of Steel's origins. Naturally, the anime-inspired superhero series wanted to include some of Superman's biggest nemeses, but Warner Bros. ultimately prevented them, for a good reason.

Speaking to The Comics Cube, "My Adventures with Superman" producer Josie Campbell reflected on studio interference that altered what villains they'd include in the series, saying, "Our big execs on Warner Brothers were like, 'Well, these are the big hitters that everybody's seen, and everybody's expecting. And we've seen this a million times, so we want your twist on things.' And I think it was Sam Register... and Audrey Diehl, who were doing notes for us, were like, 'These characters take up the whole screen. They kind of suck the air out because they're so famous, and there's so many expectations, so hold off on them. Hold off on these characters, and build the story how you see fit.'"

Although studio interference has previously plagued DC productions, the notes for "My Adventures with Superman" ultimately worked for the better, allowing the production to focus on its version of the beloved hero. Instead of featuring the Man of Steel's big bads, the series instead concentrated on developing its story, keeping the attention on Superman (Jack Quaid), Lois (Alice Lee), and the other characters that make "My Adventures with Superman" unique.