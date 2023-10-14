Sean Dunlop Almost Died On Deadliest Catch - Here's Why He Refuses To Quit

"Deadliest Catch" may fall squarely in the realm of TV entertainment, but that doesn't make the dangers and rough conditions that the featured crab fishermen face during their voyages any less real. Indeed, there have been several times over the course of the series when things have gotten especially dire for one of the captains or their deckhands. That adversity has, on occasion, shifted into outright tragedy, such as when deckhand Todd Kochutin died from injuries while filming the series in 2021. A similar occurrence nearly took place back in 2019, when Jake Anderson's right-hand man Sean Dunlop was the victim of an accidental stabbing aboard the F/V Saga.

As glimpsed in "Deadliest Catch" Season 15, Episode 3, fittingly titled "Knife in the Ribs," an extremely worrisome situation involving Dunlop unfolded when the deckhand accidentally stabbed himself with a fishing knife that he had placed in his pocket. Fortunately, Anderson and the rest of the Saga crew discovered what had happened before it was too late, as a bloodied Dunlop was rushed off the boat for treatment. The crewmate ended up needing six stitches to treat the wound.

Perhaps the most surprising element of this "Deadliest Catch" story is that Dunlop returned to the series soon after, despite the life-threatening situation he had just faced. As it happens, the Saga deckhand resolved not to quit his post for an important — and inspiring — reason.