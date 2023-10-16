What Is Dune: Part Two Rated & Is The Movie Appropriate For Kids To Watch?
All eyes are on Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated "Dune: Part Two." Sci-fi junkies have patiently been waiting for an authentic and exhilarating adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed novel "Dune" since the book hit store shelves in 1965. A seminal work of fiction, Herbert's "Dune" stands out as one of the most influential stories in the sci-fi genre. Because of its expansive and complicated nature, filmmakers over the last few decades have tried (and failed — depending on who you ask) to bring "Dune" to the silver screen. Luckily, audiences around the world finally received a solid adaptation of the text in 2021 thanks to director Denis Villeneuve.
Armed with a $165 million budget and one of the most diverse A-list ensembles in recent memory, Villeneuve managed to do the impossible: do Herbert's work justice. The Timothée Chalamet-led "Dune" emerged as a critical success and managed to rake in over $400 million at the global box office. Now, audiences await "Dune: Part Two," which continues Paul Atreides' (Chalamet) journey to liberate Arrakis. But can you bring your kids to the "Dune" sequel?
The upcoming sci-fi epic has received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). It's received the rating for "sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language." Seeing as the PG-13 rating suggests that those under 13 avoid the film, it's up to parents and guardians to decide if the upcoming sci-fi spectacle is appropriate for their children.
Denis Villeneuve made Dune PG-13 for teenagers
One of the best ways for parents and guardians to come to a conclusion on whether "Dune: Part Two" is appropriate for their children is to watch the first "Dune" and reflect on its themes and subject matter and consider if that film is fine. Parents should note that the first "Dune" has the exact same PG-13 rating as "Part Two," meaning audiences will likely be exposed to more of the same content in the upcoming sequel. Common Sense Media, an online outlet that specializes in discussing media information for children, says that the first "Dune" is best watched by those who are 13 or older.
While the "Dune" franchise is heavy on action sequences, it's also one of the more mature and adult-oriented sci-fi projects out there right now. Unlike "Star Wars" or contemporary superhero fare, "Dune" is slower-paced and has a more methodical approach to storytelling, which may bore younger audiences. What's interesting is that director Denis Villeneuve first stumbled upon the series when he was a teenager and wanted his cinematic adaptations to be appropriate for teenagers. "I did that because I wanted young people to experience what I had — the experience I had when I discovered [the] book at 13 or 14 years old," the director told CBC's "Q with Tom Power," acknowledging that he's previously made R-rated, adult-oriented fare.
While the decision lies with parents and guardians, perhaps it's best for young children to wait to watch the "Dune" films until they're teenagers to fully absorb its content and messaging. "Dune: Part Two" hits cinemas on March 15, 2024.