What Is Dune: Part Two Rated & Is The Movie Appropriate For Kids To Watch?

All eyes are on Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated "Dune: Part Two." Sci-fi junkies have patiently been waiting for an authentic and exhilarating adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed novel "Dune" since the book hit store shelves in 1965. A seminal work of fiction, Herbert's "Dune" stands out as one of the most influential stories in the sci-fi genre. Because of its expansive and complicated nature, filmmakers over the last few decades have tried (and failed — depending on who you ask) to bring "Dune" to the silver screen. Luckily, audiences around the world finally received a solid adaptation of the text in 2021 thanks to director Denis Villeneuve.

Armed with a $165 million budget and one of the most diverse A-list ensembles in recent memory, Villeneuve managed to do the impossible: do Herbert's work justice. The Timothée Chalamet-led "Dune" emerged as a critical success and managed to rake in over $400 million at the global box office. Now, audiences await "Dune: Part Two," which continues Paul Atreides' (Chalamet) journey to liberate Arrakis. But can you bring your kids to the "Dune" sequel?

The upcoming sci-fi epic has received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). It's received the rating for "sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language." Seeing as the PG-13 rating suggests that those under 13 avoid the film, it's up to parents and guardians to decide if the upcoming sci-fi spectacle is appropriate for their children.