Zoe Saldaña Wants To Get Out Of The Blockbuster Business

Zoe Saldaña is one of the few talented players in Hollywood that can boast she has made her presence known in three of the highest-grossing films of all time and has arguably been a highlight of the many franchises she has lent her talents to over the years. But despite being part of these massive productions seen by people around the world, it appears the actress has felt a bit limited in her efforts with these big-name properties.

While Saldaña has taken on a wide range of roles throughout her career, her arguably biggest claim to fame resides within the genre of science fiction. A sci-fi queen candidate if there ever was one, Saldaña has played some sensational characters like her beloved run as one of the most powerful Avenger personas in the MCU, Gamora. She has also taken on the iconic role of Nyota Uhura in the rebooted "Star Trek" films, which are the highest-grossing films the franchise has ever released (via Box Office Mojo). And quite possibly, her most significant endeavor has been her role as Neytiri in the Academy Award-winning film "Avatar, " which she will reprise in the film's sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water."

While there is no denying that Saldaña has had a rewarding run so far, she has unfortunately felt as if her commitments to projects like these have hindered her ability to flex her skills.