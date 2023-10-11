Michael Jackson Wanted To Play This Iconic Batman Movie Villain

Could the Dark Knight have handled the King of Pop? We'll never know the answer now, but in the late 1990s, it was a near possibility. Following Tim Burton's game-changing "Batman" duology, Joel Schumacher was brought on board to take the iconic DC hero into a bright, family-oriented direction, which would result in 1995's "Batman Forever."

Amongst catching whiff of the production, pop icon Michael Jackson made an effort to be cast as one of the film's antagonists, the Riddler. Schumacher and Jackson had crossed paths previously, with Schumacher having previously helmed the screenplay for 1978's "The Wiz," which saw Jackson star as the Scarecrow. In a 2003 interview with Chicago-Sun Times (via Screen Rant), Schumacher described what went down, saying, "He called me a few times. He wanted to play the Riddler in 'Batman Forever,' and they wanted me to do his 'Scream' music video. There was really no role for him in 'Batman Forever,' and I was working on something else when the 'Scream' video came out."

Alas, Jackson joined a list of actors including Robin Williams, Kelsey Grammer, John Malkovich, and Brad Dourif who were said to be in consideration to play the green spandex-wearing villain before Jim Carrey took the part. Unlike most of these performers, however, "Batman Forever" would not be Jackson's final attempt at appearing in a comic book film.