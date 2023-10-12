The Fall Of The House Of Usher: What Is Ultima Thule & Why Is It So Controversial?

Contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher," Episode 6 — "Goldbug"

Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill) is a man of action ... horrible, dangerous action. Look, a lawyer doesn't earn a nickname like "the Pym Reaper" by keeping his hands clean. According to Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), Arthur's always been the kind of person who seeks dark adventure. In Episode 6, Roderick tells Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly) that Arthur claims to have found Ultima Thule during his earlier globe-trotting years. Auguste believes that Roderick, or at least Arthur, is lying, but the Usher's legal defense rarely resorts to such easily disprovable theatrics. He's brutally succinct and lethally efficient.

And yet, the truth behind his claim isn't why we're here. We're here because no small percentage of the world associates Ultima Thule with the Nazi party and adjacent alt-right organizations. Much like the swastika, the legend of Ultima Thule predates the Nazi party because Adolf Hitler loved intellectual property theft. The legend, which broadly describes a hidden exotic land tucked away in the far north, was appropriated by the Nazis, who wanted the name for their own Aryan paradise. Under Hitler's genocidal vision, Ultima Thule became a white supremacist's fantasy land.

Again, Ultima Thule is older than the Nazi's special brand of hatred. Still, it's not unreasonable to assume that Netflix intentionally used terminology associated with unsavory individuals when writing "The Fall of the House of Usher." Remember, Arthur's not exactly a boy scout. He's got a body count, as in the dead people kind.