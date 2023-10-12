What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Brianne Dias?

A new husband and child are just the beginning for Brianne Dias. In 2021, she was interviewed by TV Shows Ace, where she provided her fans with an update on how things have been going. She revealed an exciting new prospect regarding her career, "After 13 years of not working because Rick asked me to take care of [Catrina] I finally have a job at the hospital here in town and as of February I passed my medical assistant class. Now I'm on to my CNA's then I might start nursing school."

It's clear Dias has a ton of support in her life, and that includes people who have been inspired by her episode. Based on Instagram posts, she's done an excellent job keeping the weight off, making her a "My 600-lb Life" success story on par with Amber Rachdi. And people are glad to see her happy, as Instagram user @swedeyu5 commented on one of her posts, "I just watched your episode again for the umpteenth time. I just love watching you and your positive energy. You never gave up and are such an inspiration. Congratulations on your new journey. Everything happens for a reason."

Dias is glad she pursued this path, too. When TV Shows Ace asked her if she had any regrets over doing "My 600-lb Life," she responded, "Not a single one I originally did the show and got the help for my ex but then the journey showed me it was for me." It's great to see Brianne Dias excelling in life and serving as a guiding light for others.