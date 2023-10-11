This My 600-Lb Life Conspiracy Theory Will Have You Looking Twice At Dr. Now

One exciting aspect of watching a new "My 600-lb Life" episode is seeing what kind of person will see Dr. Younan Nowzaradan next. There have been some absolute train wrecks on "My 600-lb Life" over the years, but there have also been inspiring individuals who genuinely want to get healthy. One person has developed a theory about why the former tends to happen more often than one would assume.

Many participants fight Dr. Now tooth and nail when it comes to losing weight. It seems weird they would want to be on the show if they're so adamantly against getting help. Therefore, Redditor u/Region-Certain posits, "I think a lot of people must be nominated by their family or recruited to the show somehow separately from Dr. Now's actual medical practice/process. I think that's why there are so many wild stories on the show and why some people seem really uninterested in actually following through with their progress. I think Dr. Now doesn't like it but is locked into these contracts so he has to do a lot of it."

It would explain why people who aren't interested in treatment are on the show. After all, reality television thrives on conflict, so getting people with combative personalities to butt heads with Dr. Now makes for engaging TV. And with the fan theory getting hundreds of upvotes on Reddit, many fans seem on board with this idea.