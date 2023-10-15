Whatever Happened To Just The Cheese After Shark Tank?

Journeyman entrepreneur David Scharfman came home to Wisconsin and founded Just The Cheese after trying to find a way to sell American-style cheese to Asian consumers, who did not take to his products. Using a family recipe, by the time he pops up in Episode 19 of Season 11, Just The Cheese had recorded $3.7 million in sales in 2020 alone and can be bought in small mini-packs or larger two-bar packs.

The Sharks are pre-impressed by Scharfman's product before they taste it — Lori Greiner admits that she's bought the bars for her personal consumption — and are shocked each bar is only 75 calories. Scharfman explains he's looking for $500,000 for a 5% stake in his company. The Sharks note how thin the profit margin is when Scharfman says they make each cracker for $0.99 and sell at a markup of $1.99.

A Shark-based offering frenzy sets in. Kevin O'Leary is the first one to try to make a deal, offering $500,000 for a $0.20 perpetual royalty on every cracker. The rest of the Sharks drop out, but Lori Greiner rejoins the conversation with an offer of $500,000 for a $0.15 royalty per bar. After doing some math, Scharfman offers them a $0.05 a bar royalty for ten years. When Greiner offers to change her royalty offer from perpetual payments to having the agreement conclude when she makes back $750,000, Scharfman balks and says it will put too much stress on the business. Greiner drops out, but Mark Cuban pops back in with a $500,000 offer at 15% equity with no royalty payments involved. Scharfman counters with a 7.5% offer, but Cuban withdraws, leaving the cheese entrepreneur without a deal.