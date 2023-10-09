Who Wins In A Fight: Superman Or Thor? Looper Readers Decide

How would the Last Son of Krypton fare against the Asgardian God of Thunder? Our readers tackled one of the most complicated Marvel vs. DC debates in comic book history and came to a predictable majority conclusion.

As a passionate discussion in the comments section of a recent post on Looper's official Facebook page reveals, our readers overwhelmingly believe Superman would demolish Thor if the two ever cross paths. "Superman wins easily, especially the original Superman before his powers got nerfed," read one of the hundreds of comments supporting the Man of Steel. "Not a doubt Superman ... is the strongest superhero." Another echoed, "Superman wins; heroic brutality!!"

Some tried to distinguish the characters' various comic book iterations and their on-screen counterparts, played by Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe. "MCU Thor vs Snyderverse Superman wouldn't be much of a fight," opined a user, who lamented the former's film portrayal and characterized him as a "frat boy." They continued, "Comic Thor ... that's a different story ... He has the speed to compare. And the strength. Plus he respawns. And has magical enchanted clothing and weapons to buff his already incredible strength." This user brings up an interesting point about how Thor's magic could potentially alter this matchup's outcome.