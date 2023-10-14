Whatever Happened To Kal Penn?

Considering the way that Kal Penn's career began, it's amazing that he's stuck around the movie business for over two decades. Penn found early on that most casting directors were entirely willing to pigeonhole him, usually by asking him to put on an exaggerated Indian accent. Some of his earliest major roles, like that of Taj Mahal Badalandabad in "National Lampoon's Van Wilder," were little more than a few stereotypes stacked on top of each other wearing a trench coat.

Penn persevered, partly by looking for the good in every role offered to him and partly by being outspoken about what he saw. When Penn signed on to play the terrorist Ahmed Amar in the TV show "24," he didn't shy away at all from calling out the problems with the character. "I have a huge political problem with the role ... I think it's repulsive," Penn told New York Magazine. Despite that, he wanted to play a villain who got to kidnap families and blow up buildings. "As an actor, why shouldn't I have that opportunity?"

Penn has found success in having it both ways. By taking on problematic roles, he's been able to shine a light on the rampant biases in show business. He's an established actor now, but he's still bringing that same energy. "The reason I tell these stories is because I love the systems in which we work," Penn said in an interview with NJ Advance Media, adding, "I want to help make it better."