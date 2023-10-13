This Loki Season 2 Villain Has A Kill Count So Huge It Would Make Thanos Puke

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 2 — "Breaking Brad"

Remember how Season 1 of Marvel Disney+ original series "Loki" reveals that every member of the Time Variance Authority is actually a variant plucked from somewhere on the timeline? Remember how they realize that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) kidnapped them, wiped their memories, and brainwashed them into protecting his precious Sacred Timeline? You'd think that kind of bombshell would stop the TVA dead in its tracks, but that's not really what happens.

In Season 2, Episode 1, "Ouroboros," Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) approach the Judges' Council to demand that all pruning procedures be paused effective immediately. After all, if the TVA's sole mission is to eradicate variants and branching timelines, then it would technically have to start with the Minutemen in the mirror. Judge Gamble (Liz Carr) — whose lines in "Loki" Season 2 mean more than you realized – immediately agrees, but General Dox (Kate Dickie) is less swayed. In fact, she responds to B-15's impassioned speech by sending a fleet of heavily armed Minutemen to wipe out the rapidly branching timelines.

To be clear, each timeline features a whole breadth of sentient life, so even pruning a single one destroys more than Thanos (Josh Brolin) has ever snapped out of existence. And Dox and her team successfully prune 30% of the newly branched timelines before Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius, and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) stop her operation, killing billions.