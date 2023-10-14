Who Plays Darkseid In Zack Snyder's Justice League Cut?

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" features one of the DC franchise's most nefarious villains: Darkseid.

Released in 2017, the original film was maligned by critics and fans, criticized for lacking interesting characters and a compelling narrative, amongst other issues. Before the movie's release, "Avengers" director Joss Whedon was brought on board to retool the film, with his iteration of the film ultimately receiving the theatrical greenlight from Warner Bros. Unfortunately, that version was a bomb for DC, but the story didn't end there. Fans quickly began to notice that the final product was murky, with many concluding that the final product simply didn't have Snyder's stamp of approval.

After fan campaigns and insistence from Snyder himself, the maverick creative was finally allowed to debut his definitive version of the superhero romp in 2021. Titled "Zack Snyder's Justice League," the four-hour director's cut was a critical success and featured several major changes to the theatrical cut. Now, the "Snyder Cut" is considered canonical by many, filled to the brim with new storylines and characters not seen in the theatrical version, like Darkseid. Mentioned but missing in the theatrical cut, Darkseid has emerged as one of the DC Extended Universe's most powerful villains, and he's played by Ray Porter.

Seeing as Darkseid expertly fits into Snyder's definitive version of the film, it's fascinating how Porter's powerful and raw performance as one of DC's most notorious villains didn't make it into the theatrical version. What may surprise fans even more is how Darkseid is one of Porter's first major Hollywood roles, making his performance all the more special.