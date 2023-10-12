Criminal Minds: Evolution Does Not Need Spencer Reid & It's Better Without Him

When news broke that "Criminal Minds" was being resurrected for the streaming realm, longtime fans of the procedural drama were understandably elated. Their goodwill was rewarded by the brilliantly retooled treat that is "Criminal Minds: Evolution." And as viewers of the streaming hit can attest, the series indeed returned not just leaner, but a whole lot meaner.

To be clear, that "meaner" element refers to how "Evolution" spends a lot more time with its killers than the original series. As for the "leaner," well, it has actually helped that certain O.G. "Criminal Minds" cast members opted out of the revival, including longtime star Matthew Gray Gubler.

Gubler, of course, portrayed Dr. Spencer Reid over the show's first 15 seasons, and the character was arguably the original series' most beloved character throughout the duration. So beloved was Dr. Reid that some fans even questioned whether the show would work without him. However, while Dr. Reid's absence from "Evolution" was glaring at first, the surprising truth is that it actually helped the new series stand on its own feet — arguably, "Evolution" thrived because of the good doctor's absence.

And even as fans continue to clamor for Reid's return, it's time to face the fact that "Criminal Minds: Evolution" is better off without him.