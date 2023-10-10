Whatever Happened To Wanna Date After Shark Tank?

Melissa Bartow enters the "Shark Tank" seeking $100,000 in exchange for 20% of her company, imputing a $2 million valuation that is certainly ambitious for someone less than a month out of their undergraduate program. Nevertheless, the Sharks are visibly impressed by the taste and presentation of her product.

Barbara Corcoran seems particularly interested at first, asking Melissa to share more about her background. When the young founder says that she lives in New York and runs her business full-time — and once Daymond John points out that her $31,000 in sales is nowhere near enough to support life in the Big Apple — she explains that her father is financially supporting her. Barbara thus accuses her of having everything handed to her and that it means she won't make it as an entrepreneur.

Mark Cuban rejects that idea and even remains in consideration for Wanna Date? after the four other Sharks bow out. His main issue is that Melissa offers too many flavors, and essentially told her he'd invest if she agreed to focus solely on a "plain' spread. She agrees and ultimately accepts an offer from him for 33% in exchange for the $100,000.