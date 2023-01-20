NCIS: Los Angeles Will End After Season 14

"NCIS" — a spin-off of the legal drama "JAG" — premiered in 2003, ushering in a new era of television. Within a few short years, it had gone from a mere off-shoot title to a program that stood on its own two feet, complete with an ever-expanding fanbase to boot. While it has changed a lot in recent years, especially when it comes to the cast, "NCIS" remains a television staple — one that has launched more than a few spin-off shows of its own that have all met varying levels of success.

Among the most prosperous of the "NCIS" spin-offs is "NCIS: Los Angeles," which made its small-screen introduction in 2009. It hasn't necessarily reached the heights of its predecessor, but that's not to say that it doesn't have a lot going for it. After all, the strong cast of characters and the often high-stakes stories they're a part of have propelled the series for over a decade, resulting in the accumulation of over 300 episodes and 14 seasons. However, it seems that this TV run is about to come to a sudden end.

Much to the dismay of "NCIS: Los Angeles" fans, it has come to light that the long-running series will conclude with the completion of Season 14.