Tom Holland's Favorite Spider-Man Movie Isn't Even Set In The MCU

Throughout his tenure as Spider-Man, Tom Holland has taken the character to greater heights than any other live-action rendition. He's had some incredible adventures, whether fighting alongside the Avengers or assembling the other Spider-Men for a multiversal story. However, Holland's favorite Spidey movie has nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I think the first 'Spider-Verse' movie is the best Spider-Man movie that's ever been made," Holland told The Associated Press at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, "The Crowded Room." "I'm so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her [to the premiere of 'Across the Spider-Verse'] as her date. I couldn't go because I'm here working. But I'm incredibly proud of them. I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it."

Although production stalled due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Holland and Pascal have previously confirmed plans for "Spider-Man 4" in the MCU. Given the actor's love for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," could Miles Morales join Holland in the MCU, and would that be enough to top Holland's list of all-time Spider-Man movies?