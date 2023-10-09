Tom Holland's Favorite Spider-Man Movie Isn't Even Set In The MCU
Throughout his tenure as Spider-Man, Tom Holland has taken the character to greater heights than any other live-action rendition. He's had some incredible adventures, whether fighting alongside the Avengers or assembling the other Spider-Men for a multiversal story. However, Holland's favorite Spidey movie has nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"I think the first 'Spider-Verse' movie is the best Spider-Man movie that's ever been made," Holland told The Associated Press at the premiere of his Apple TV+ series, "The Crowded Room." "I'm so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her [to the premiere of 'Across the Spider-Verse'] as her date. I couldn't go because I'm here working. But I'm incredibly proud of them. I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it."
Although production stalled due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Holland and Pascal have previously confirmed plans for "Spider-Man 4" in the MCU. Given the actor's love for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," could Miles Morales join Holland in the MCU, and would that be enough to top Holland's list of all-time Spider-Man movies?
Into the Spider-Verse is a hit among Spidey actors
There have been plenty of Spider-Man movies, with each giving fans a different take on the beloved wall-crawler. But, even with subsequent films adding to the Spider-Man mythos, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" reigns supreme at the top, at least for some actors who the webhead to life.
When asked by WatchMojo if he'd be willing to appear in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Andrew Garfield instead took the time to praise its predecessor, saying, "I loved that first movie. I love all the movies, like I love Tom Holland's movies, the Jon Watts movies. I love the 'Spider-Verse' movie. I thought it was just incredibly inventive. I watched that three times."
Similarly, Yuri Lowenthal, the voice behind Peter Parker in Insomniac Games' "Spider-Man," spoke to Comic Book at the "Across the Spider-Verse" premiere, singing the highest praise for "Into the Spider-Verse" in his interview. "I love it. That first movie is one of my favorite movies of all time," Lowenthal said.
Given the many messages of "Into the Spider-Verse," including accepting yourself, finding strength in those around you, and that anyone can wear the mask, it's understandable for the animated movie to claim the top spot on most Spidey's lists. But it begs the question: will anyone, Marvel Studios and Sony alike, ever successfully top "Into the Spider-Verse" as the best Spider-Man movie?