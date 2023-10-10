Riverdale's KJ Apa Replaces Ezra Miller As The Flash In DC Concept Design

With James Gunn and Peter Safran at the front of DC Studios, the entire DC film and television universe is up for a shakeup. The days of the DC Extended Universe are nearly over, with the new DC Universe set to take its place in the coming years. Through universe-establishing projects like "Superman: Legacy" and "The Brave and the Bold," for instance, the majority of DC's heroes and villains are set to be recast. As the wait continues to find out which actors will fill out the new DC roster, fans are doing what they do best: fan casting.

One such fan casting has been brought to life by Instagram user @clements.ink, who put together an incredible rendering of "Riverdale" staple KJ Apa as the DCU's Flash. As they note in the caption of their post, this specific piece of art depicts Apa as the Wally West version of the character, who could take the baton from Ezra Miller's Barry Allen. The post showcases three different looks for Apa's West, including one with his cowl pulled down, another with it up, and a third with the cowl up and blue lightning coming from his eyes.

Based on this art, Apa would make an excellent Wally West in the DCU. If the minds at DC Studios were to go with this specific version of Flash, it would be a welcomed change of pace in the live-action realm.