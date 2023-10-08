Marvel's Loki Season 2 Features A Moon Knight Easter Egg You Might've Missed
"Loki" on Disney+ is proving to be one of the most integral projects to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Season 1 introduced He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variant of the new big bad, Kang the Conqueror. And with the fabric of reality gradually becoming more undone, it's a safe bet that Season 2 will set up more plot points for the Multiverse Saga to follow up on.
However, not every Marvel connection on "Loki" has multiverse-shattering stakes. Some are fun nods to what's come before, and one Redditor spotted a brief Easter egg related to "Moon Knight." Redditor u/ManNamedFingerX posted some screenshots of the parallel moments. The first comes from Episode 1 of "Moon Knight," where Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) listens to a podcast where the narrator states, "Solving puzzles is a great way to keep your mind awake." In a preview clip of "Loki" Season 2 uploaded to YouTube before the premiere, we see a scene of Casey (Eugene Cordero) taking off his headphones, and we hear, "Solving puzzles is a great way."
What's interesting is that in the scene viewers saw on Disney+, the narration is different. When Casey removes his headphones, the reader says, "Calm your mind and relax." It's unclear why the change was made, but given how the host sounds similar in both instances, it's a safe bet it's the same podcast. It looks like Casey has similar problems staying asleep as Steven.
Loki Season 2 shares a directing duo with Moon Knight
Plenty of other people in the Reddit thread were quick to point out the subtle difference, like u/MaderaWand999, who wrote, "I just watched the S2 premiere on D+ and it seems they changed this for the official release. I watched the YouTube clip after watching the episode and caught the difference right away. Fun Easter egg in the YouTube version though!" Perhaps the difference is meant to imply there's a whole multiverse of possibilities out there with each one being slightly off from the main timeline. Ultimately, the Easter egg is likely meant to pay tribute to some "Moon Knight" directors now working on "Loki."
The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead helmed two episodes of "Moon Knight," specifically Episodes 2 and 4 — "Summon the Suit" and "The Tomb," respectively. Now, they've brought their signature idiosyncratic style to "Loki" Season 2, directing four episodes, including the first one containing the "Moon Knight" reference. The pair have quite the filmography, working mostly within the realm of horror prior to joining Marvel. They directed a segment for 2014's "V/H/S: Viral" but may be best known for their trippy science-fiction horror flick, "Synchronic," in 2019.
"Synchronic" actually has quite a bit in common with "Loki" Season 2. The film's plot centers around a drug that sends people to the past, and "Loki" Season 2, Episode 1 — "Ouroboros" — sees Loki time-slipping and moving from the present to the past. It's an intriguing niche they've developed for themselves, and it's exciting to see such filmmakers bring a unique style to a Marvel show.