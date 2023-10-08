Marvel's Loki Season 2 Features A Moon Knight Easter Egg You Might've Missed

"Loki" on Disney+ is proving to be one of the most integral projects to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Season 1 introduced He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variant of the new big bad, Kang the Conqueror. And with the fabric of reality gradually becoming more undone, it's a safe bet that Season 2 will set up more plot points for the Multiverse Saga to follow up on.

However, not every Marvel connection on "Loki" has multiverse-shattering stakes. Some are fun nods to what's come before, and one Redditor spotted a brief Easter egg related to "Moon Knight." Redditor u/ManNamedFingerX posted some screenshots of the parallel moments. The first comes from Episode 1 of "Moon Knight," where Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) listens to a podcast where the narrator states, "Solving puzzles is a great way to keep your mind awake." In a preview clip of "Loki" Season 2 uploaded to YouTube before the premiere, we see a scene of Casey (Eugene Cordero) taking off his headphones, and we hear, "Solving puzzles is a great way."

What's interesting is that in the scene viewers saw on Disney+, the narration is different. When Casey removes his headphones, the reader says, "Calm your mind and relax." It's unclear why the change was made, but given how the host sounds similar in both instances, it's a safe bet it's the same podcast. It looks like Casey has similar problems staying asleep as Steven.